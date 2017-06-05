EY acquires identity management business Open Windows

EY will acquire Melbourne-based security company Open Windows Australia, the professional services firm announced today.

Open Windows provides identity and access management services. The acquisition will allow EY to directly provide identity-as-a-service to its clients and strengthens the firm’s ability to offer an integrated suite of cyber security services across APAC, EY said.

Open Windows will be the basis for a new regional identity management advisory practice within EY, led by Open Windows CEO Simon Adler.

“By joining EY clients gain access to Open Windows’ already recognised IAM delivery capability, now backed by an extremely well-resourced, large scale vehicle for delivering IAM services as part of an integrated cyber practice,” Adler said.

“It puts us on enterprise footing, which opens up significant new opportunities for the team and our clients.”

“Open Windows gives us the foundation for creating a hub for our identity management capability across APAC and we will be investing in people and assets to build on this regional capability,” said Lynn Kraus, Oceania Managing Partner Advisory, EY.

“Our clients will benefit from access to integrated identity management advisory expertise, rather than having to engage a multitude of suppliers.”