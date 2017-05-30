Origin Energy CIO quits for Capgemini role

Olaf Pietschner takes on new COO ANZ role at Capgemini

Origin Energy’s chief information officer has left the company to return to Capgemini.

Olaf Pietschner joined the energy company in 2009, after a half-decade stint as IT director at News Corporation.

Prior to his News Corp role, Pietschner was principal at Capgemini Central Europe.

At Capgemini, Pietschner has been appointed executive vice president and takes on the newly created role of chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are pleased to welcome Olaf Pietschner to Capgemini Australia and New Zealand. Olaf brings with him extensive experience in business, technology consulting and digital transformation,” head of Capgemini Australia and New Zealand, Nicolas Aidoud, said in a statement.

“Capgemini is committed to adding value to our clients and Olaf will be instrumental in driving our offerings in intelligent technology to help our clients improve their competiveness by delivering growth.”