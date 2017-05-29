Kate Burleigh to depart Intel Australia

Intel ANZ MD to leave at the end of June

Intel Australia and New Zealand’s managing director, Kate Burleigh, will leave the company at the end of June.

Burleigh has been at the chip-maker for two decades, initially joining the company 1996. She has been ANZ MD for half a decade.

“I’m proud to say that I joined Intel when Andy Grove was still CEO and I’m as excited today as I was all those years ago about the transformative innovation that Intel is driving,” Burleigh said in a statement.

“Although it is incredibly hard to leave such a fantastic company and so many great people, the time seems right for me to make a career change and pursue opportunities outside of Intel.

“I have been privileged to be at the centre of technology transformation thanks to Intel and trust I will have the chance to apply my passion for innovation in my future career.”

Intel has not yet named a replacement for Burleigh.



“Kate brought a new energy and creativity to the Managing Director role in Australia and New Zealand,” Intel APAC sales and marketing head Jerry Tsao said.

“Under her leadership, Intel’s impact extended well beyond our traditional customer base and channels. We thank Kate for the passion and dedication she showed Intel and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours.”