AGL promotes CIO to executive team

AGL’s chief information officer will join the energy company’s executive team and report directly to CEO Andy Vesey.

The company announced the promotion this morning alongside a number of other changes to the company’s key leadership body.

The company’s CIO, Simon Moorfield, currently reports to chief financial officer Brett Redman.

“Brett is taking an expanded leadership role driving AGL’s key priority: Executing growth at scale as we seek new revenue streams and evolve our business model to prosper in carbon-constrained future,” Vesey said in a statement.

“Simon's addition to the Executive Team reflects the rebuilding and expansion of our IT function under Brett’s leadership and AGL’s significant investment in IT as part of our Customer Experience Transformation program.”

AGL recruited Moorfield in 2015, with the IT executive joining the company from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he had been general manager products and process and acting as the CIO of CBA’s retail division.

Last year AGL revealed details of its $300 million, three-year digital transformation program.

The program has three core pillars: Foundational capability, digital adoption and what the AGL’s CEO last year described as “signature moments” made possible through the company’s digital investment.

“The foundational capability component relates to the significant investment in core technologies, processes and people to create the digital platform,” Vesey said at the time, noting that much of the company’s IT architecture predated the smartphone age.

AGL also announced today that Melissa Reynolds had been appointed to the new role of chief customer officer and Richard Wrightson had been promoted to executive general manager, wholesale markets.