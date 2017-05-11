SA government revamps IT leadership

New Department of the Premier and Cabinet CIO role to have whole-of-government responsibilities

South Australia’s Department of the Premier and Cabinet is currently seeking to fill a “redesigned” chief information officer role.

The DPC CIO will sit within the department’s Office for Customer, ICT and Digital Transformation.

“The chief information officer will focus on the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and will also have some whole of government responsibilities,” a spokesperson from the Office for Customer, ICT and Digital Transformation told Computerworld.

“The role has been redesigned to concentrate on building the strategy and change management processes required to support a more effective joined-up government South Australia,” the spokesperson said.

In 2015, a DPC restructure saw the dissolution of its Office of the CIO and the departure of then-CIO Bret Morris.



The new CIO will lead, develop and implement “innovative ICT directions/capabilities and services that drive the delivery of customer and business focussed information and technology services for DPC/whole of Government in alignment with the strategic priorities for the South Australian Government,” recruitment documents state.

“The CIO provides strategic direction for modernisation and transformation of the architecture, design, development, and integration of ICT systems and operations to support a Modern Public Service and One Government directions.

“The CIO is also accountable for the reliable delivery of business objectives for DPC and relevant across government ICT infrastructure capabilities and services.”

A salary range between $159,150 and $244,845 and a 36-month contract are on offer for the successful candidate. Applications close 26 May.

In March, David Goodman was appointed the state’s first chief information security officer.

That role also sits within DPC’s Office for Customer, ICT and Digital Transformation, reporting to its executive director.

