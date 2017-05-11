TransGrid rewires IT

NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid has created and is currently recruiting for a new chief information officer role.

Currently Chris Pemberton holds the title of executive manager, corporate services, and CIO at the utility. Pemberton joined the company in February this year, coming to TransGrid from Downer.

At Downer, Pemberton held the title of group head, corporate services, overseeing IT, procurement, shared services and property, at the engineering services company.

Under changes being made to the IT function at TransGrid, which was privatised by the state government in 2015, Pemberton will continue to oversee technology but will have the new CIO reporting in to him.

TransGrid said it was looking for a “strategic, collaborative and highly influential individual” for the CIO role to take charge of the company’s ICT function and projects portfolio and to converge IT and operational technology capabilities across the business.

“This includes managing large scale system transformation and business optimisation projects,” the electricity company’s job advertisement states.

“You will also deliver leading edge IT solutions, lead large cross-functional IT teams and converge IT/OT capabilities to provide effective and efficient business service outcomes.”

Applications close 22 May.