Optus nabs Telstra exec to lead wholesale business

Former Telstra and Vodafone exec Stuart Bird will take the reins at Optus’ wholesale and satellite division, the Singtel subsidiary announced today.

Bird joins Optus from Telstra, where he was executive director of home and business products for Telstra Retail.

The new Optus managing director, wholesale and satellite, will be part of the telco’s executive leadership team and report directly to CEO Allen Lew.

“With his strong track record in sales and revenue growth, and a deep knowledge of fixed and mobile products, Stuart is well placed to cement Optus’ position as Australia’s market leader in both wholesale and satellite services,” Lew said in a statement.

“Stuart joins Optus at an exciting time for the telecommunications sector. His focus will be to deliver growth from our wholesale and satellite businesses by expanding Optus’ wholesale NBN offering, delivering a competitive suite of mobile products and services for our wholesale partners, and expanding our satellite customer base across Australasia.”

Earlier this year Optus expanded its NBN wholesale offering to include hybrid-fibre coaxial (HFC).

Last year the telco made a range of improvements to its NBN wholesale offering, including increased backend automation to support the Residential Broadband over NBN (RBBoNBN) product.