IBM, HP Enterprise to join welfare payment overhaul

The Department of Human Services has revealed that IBM and HP Enterprise will join the overhaul of the government’s welfare payment infrastructure.

The government announced late last month that Capgemini and Accenture were set to compete for systems integration work on the Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation (WPIT) program.

SAP is set to provide the software for WPIT.

“During the Competitive Dialogue, Capgemini and Accenture will work with the department, and SAP Australia Pty Ltd, on the design work that is a key part of the next phase of the programme. At the end of this process, the department will look to select one firm to work with us on the next phase of the programme,” a statement issued by DHS said.

“Through the Systems Integrator tender process, we have also invited IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise into negotiations to join Capgemini and Accenture on a panel of Systems Integrators. This panel will be available to call on to deliver systems integration work over the life of the programme, noting no work has yet been awarded.”

WPIT involves the replacement of Centrelink’s aging, mainframe-based welfare payments system, which dates back to the eighties. The program is one of the largest welfare ICT transformations in the world, according to DHS. Its total cost is expected to be in the region of $1 billion.