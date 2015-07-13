Former Woolworths IT exec appointed MetLife CIO

Tim Batten will take the role of chief information officer at MetLife Australia, the company announced this morning.

Batten replaces Matthews George, who has held the CIO title at the insurer for some three-and-a-half years.

In its announcement, MetLife Australia didn't reveal the reason for appointing a new CIO. The company has been approached for comment.

Batten is the former head of technology for Woolworths' marketplace division.

"We are delighted that Tim has joined the leadership ranks at MetLife. His achievements in IT and experience across the financial services and retail sectors will be invaluable to the team," MetLife Australia CEO Deanne Stewart said in a statement.

"Technology is a strategic priority for our sector, and Tim has a wealth of knowledge drawn from his previous roles, particularly in establishing and driving major online transformation programs.

"We are excited to welcome Tim, and to tap into his expertise to develop our offering for the benefit of our customers."

The insurer has made a string of tech appointments this year, including head of IT infrastructure Matthew O'Halloran, head of BI and data governance Oliver Johnston, and Aaron Fuller, head of data and digital.