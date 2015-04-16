Telstra Health unveils telemonitoring service

Product will allow carers to deliver services to patients in remote areas

Telstra Health has launched a telemonitoring service called MyCareManager designed to help disability, community and residential aged care providers deliver services to patients from a distance.

Clients can be monitored through wireless and Bluetooth enabled devices including glucometers, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters and spirometers. Carers can monitor a number of vital signs, get real time information and alerts on any changes or out of range readings and intervene early to reduce the need for hospital admission.

According to Telstra Health managing director Shane Solomon the service can keep people connected through their recovery.

“It means community and residential care providers can reduce travel time and costs, increase productivity and improve the continuity of care. Just as importantly it provides the tools for clients to feel more involved in the delivery of their care and engage with the help they need, when they need it,” he said in a statement.

MyCareManager can be purchased through community and residential care organisations and will then be provided as a self-service portal and health monitoring platform for clients.

A Telstra spokesperson said it is a new product with features from a number of subsidiaries and partners.

One of the launch customers is in-home health and care provider Silver Chain Group, which is launching Care Centre, its own branded MyCareManager solution, to assist in the delivery of services under its Hospital in the Home program.

Telstra's 'Telstra Health' division was formally launched late last year to provide health-related ICT offerings. In the lead up to the launch, the telco acquired IP Health and e-health software company Database Consultants Australia.

The launch announcement was accompanied by a joint venture between the telco and Swiss telemedicine company Medgate. The joint venture, ReadyCare, offers video and phone consultations with GPs.

In April Telstra Health acquired the assets of the Anywhere Healthcare telemedicine network to complement the ReadyCare platform.

The telco also recently acquired UK-headquartered health analytics company Dr Foster.

