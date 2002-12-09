IDC sees PC market rebounding in 2003

Demand for PCs will pick up in 2003 and accelerate in 2004, fueled in part by wireless and broadband networks, according to new market research published last Friday by IDC.

Worldwide shipments of computers based on PC architectures, such as desktops and notebooks, will increase by 8.3 percent to 147.5 million units in 2003 and by 11 percent to 163.8 million units in 2004, IDC of Framingham, Massachusetts, said in a statement.

The market research group expects PC shipments in 2002 to rise 1.6 percent over the previous year to 136.2 million, a figure still 2.6 percent below the market's peak of 139.9 million units in 2002.

IDC sees several market drivers, including the rising popularity of wireless and broadband networks, new computer designs and media convergence.

In 2003 and beyond, IDC expects business and consumer PC spending to rise, while government spending will slow due to reduced budgets.

In the U.S., shipments will increase 3 percent to 47.4 million units in 2002, boosted in part by government security spending, according to IDC. They will rise 7.1 percent to 50.8 million units in 2003 and 9.9 percent to 55.8 million units in 2004.

Despite positive third-quarter growth, IDC expects total PC shipments in Western Europe to drop 0.5 percent in 2002 but rise 6 percent in 2003.

IDC is a division of International Data Group Inc., the parent company of IDG News Service.