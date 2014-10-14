Aegis expansion could lead to 550 new jobs in Melbourne

Outsourcing and IT services company Aegis Limited is planning to build a $4 million Asia Pacific centre for analytics, social media and multilingual language services in Melbourne, leading to the creation of up to 550 new jobs, the company said.

According to Aegis global CEO Sandip Sen, the company will be looking for sales, marketing and data analytics staff. The expansion will lead to a doubling of its existing workforce in Victoria.

The APAC centre will be set up to provide a range of business analytics, social media and predictive analytics services to customers in Australia and around the Pacific.

“Aegis’ Australian clients are seeking an increasing level of sophistication to their business processing requirements, delivered in a local context and embracing the full benefits of high value analytics, social media and multilingual services,” Sen said in a statement.

“We chose Melbourne for its language capabilities, educational institutions, diverse skill base and the strong support provided by the Victorian government.”

The announcement comes one week after United Kingdom based IT services firm WM360 indicated that it had chosen Melbourne as the location for its Australian headquarters with plans to create up to 20 new jobs over the next three years.

Other Melbourne-based IT companies are also expanding their local headcount.

In September 2014, SEO company Web Marketing Experts (WME) expanded its Melbourne office as it looked to recruit 115 new staff by December 2014.

In August, India-based Dexler Information Solutions opened an office in Melbourne and expected to create 25 new jobs, according to Victorian Minister for Technology Gordon Rich-Phillips.

Computerworld Australia has contacted Aegis for more details.

Follow Hamish Barwick on Twitter: @HamishBarwick

Follow Computerworld Australia on Twitter: @ComputerworldAU, or take part in the Computerworld conversation on LinkedIn: Computerworld Australia