Startup workspaces expand in Australia

Australian startups received a flurry of good news this week with new investments in the startup ecosystem and incubator openings announced.

News Corp invests in Fishburners

News Corp announced today that it will sponsor Fishburners, a non-profit co-working space located in Sydney’s Ultimo neighbourhood. The agreement formalises an existing relationship.

Under the agreement, News Corp will have deeper branding and operational integration with Fishburners programs. There will also be joint workspaces including News employees and Fishburners members, and News will offer training and mentorships.

“This sponsorship allows us to help foster innovation within the community while also gaining access to some of the country’s greatest digital thinkers,” said News Corp Australia's group director of digital product and development, Alisa Bowen.

News Corp is the one of several large organisations that has opened its eyes to startups as a way to spur innovation within the enterprise.

“Through the sponsorship, News is ensuring the sustainability of the vital programs we run which support early stage technology entrepreneurs as they scale their businesses to compete on the world stage,” said Fishburners executive director Peter Bradd.

Incubator openings

General Assembly and INCUBATE have announced new places for startups to get going on their businesses.

General Assembly has today announced the opening of a second Sydney campus located in Surry Hills.

General Assembly offers courses to help startups and digital industry workers build technology, design and business skills. The group recently announced a free online summer course for prospective startups.

Earlier this week, startup accelerator INCUBATE launched a new base at the University of Adelaide.

INCUBATE originated at the University of Sydney but recently announced it would expand to other universities across Australia through a partnership with Google.

The University of Adelaide program seeks to fund up to four startups, providing a $5,000 grant, 11 weeks of co-working space, mentorship, pitching opportunities and more.

Mentors involved with the program include Freelancer.com CEO Matt Barrie, Google ANZ engineering director Alan Noble, and OneVentures managing partner Michelle Deaker.

Applications for the INCUBATE program close 18 December.

Follow Adam Bender on Twitter: @WatchAdam

Follow Techworld Australia on Twitter: @Techworld_AU