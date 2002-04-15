EMC launches storage services centre

EMC unveiled its $15 million Asia-Pacific storage services centre in Sydney last week and debuted its Rapid Response team.

The centre, which is located in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde, is a part of what EMC labels its "living network". This network is what alerted EMC to the events on September 11 even before newscasts of the event, or contact with customers.

Equipped with a $7 million infrastructure, together with an $8 million refit, the centre started operating last August, was used to assist EMC customers with disaster recovery work following the September 11 World Trade Centre attack.

EMC global services senior vice president Joseph Walton opened the centre.

"Our system picked up excessive machine vibrations of our customers' equipment, very similar to what we experience with Japanese earthquakes. This is what first notified us to the disaster in New York," said Walton.

As a consequence of the disaster recovery and business continuity experience afforded by supporting businesses post-September 11, Walton said EMC has redefined and restructured some of its disaster recovery offerings.

Walton also announced the Rapid Response team, which is made up of a 6000-person global services organisation and network of business continuity partners with the storage giant's business continuity technology tools. Walton said the intention is to deliver a 'productive protection' solution for companies in 30 business days.

This offering is part of EMC's strategy to focus on the services market, which Walton said accounted for 20 per cent of EMC's overall revenue in 2001.