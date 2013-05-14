Preview: LG Optimus G Pro

The LG Optimus G Pro is a minor upgrade to the Optimus G.

The Optimus G Pro isn't exactly new. The company first released this handset in Japan back in January, where it was sold through Japanese telco NTT Docomo.

It has also been launched in the US through AT&T, but the US-only model has a 5.5in display, pitting it directly against the Samsung Galaxy Note II.

It's not yet known whether the potential Australian model of the Optimus G Pro will include a 5in or a 5.5in screen.

If it does come with a 5in screen, it will hardly be a surprise. Minor specification upgrades are nothing new in the smartphone world and LG is merely bringing the specifications of its flagship device in line with successful rivals.

The Optimus G Pro is likely to have a 5in, full HD screen with a pixel density of 440ppi, so it matches competitors such as the Sony Xperia Z and the HTC One.

The LG Optimus G Pro also has a bigger battery (3000mAh compared to 2100mAh) and a faster processor (1.7GHz compared to 1.5GHz) than the Optimus G.

The Optimus G Pro is 15g heavier and slightly thicker than the Optimus G. The thickness won't make too much of a difference, but the weight of 172g means the Optimus G Pro will one of the heavier smartphones on the market.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 CPU and 2GB of RAM and should feature up to 32GB of internal memory. There's also a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a front-facing 1.3-megapixel camera.

It's not yet known if the Optimus G Pro will support 4G networks in Australia, but given the Optimus G is 4G capable, this seems like a sure bet.

LG continues to deny that Optimus G Pro will be released Down Under but the company recently lodged an Australian trade mark application for the device, so we expect it to be released in the coming months.