More images of HTC smartphone leaked

More images of what appears to be an upcoming HTC Android phone have been leaked.

The latest image shows a similar black HTC smartphone to the white and silver one leaked last week. It was again published on Twitter account @evleaks.

The evleaks Twitter account has a solid track record when it comes to publishing correct technology rumours.

The as-yet-unreleased device is being referred to as the HTC One but was previously rumoured to be codenamed 'M7'.

It appears to be a large phone with a strange button layout with a back button on the left and a home button on the right flanked by a large HTC logo. The absence of a multitasking button, a traditional feature of HTC Android phones, is striking.

HTC is expected to unveil the rumoured phone this week, after it sent invitations to Australian technology media to attend an "exclusive HTC product launch" scheduled for Thursday 21 February in Sydney.

In addition to the Sydney media event, HTC will hold a press event in New York tomorrow. The event is scheduled a few days before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2013 event kicks off in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC is the world's largest mobile trade show and traditionally sees most major mobile manufacturers release new smartphones.