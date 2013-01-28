Optus services in Qld impacted by floods, but some still running

Optus said its fixed broadband and 3G and 2G mobile services are operating in Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Gympie.

Optus is providing mobile and fixed services to central and north Queensland via its fibre network following outages in Telstra’s network due to flooding in Queensland.

AAP reported this morning that Telstra services were down across much of central and northern Queensland due to the severe weather from ex-tropical cyclone Oswald.

The emergency triple zero service has also been impacted by the damage.

Optus said its fixed broadband and 3G and 2G mobile services are operating in Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Gympie.

“We are currently sourcing more generators in an effort to ensure we can restore mobile coverage to as many mobile sites as possible,” Optus said in a statement.

There are currently around 160,000 premises without power, with Optus mobile coverage in central and south east Queensland patchy due to power outages, including in Mount Isa, Longreach, Emerald, Dalby, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

Optus customers in south east Queensland, including Brisbane, Ipswich, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba are also experiencing mobile disruptions due to power outages.

“However, overlapping coverage from surrounding mobile sites should ensure a continuation of services in the vast majority of areas,” Optus said.

Optus customers on fixed voice and broadband services are also experiencing disruptions in the Brisbane and Ipswich areas.

Optus said on Twitter that engineers were working on restoring service but there was currently no ETA on when services would be back up and running.

