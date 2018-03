Toshiba recently commisioned a large-scale 3D chalk art installation in Sydney's Circular Quay to promote the launch of its two-in-one tablet/notebook product.

The chalk drawing was done outside of the Customs House building by renowned street artist, Anton Pulvirenti.

Once completed, the one-off chalk drawing was later used to provide clues for an interactive treasure hunt for a Toshiba Satellite U920t notebook.