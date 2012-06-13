Oracle employee named in Singapore sex corruption case

Oracle declined to comment of the corruption case against the public official

A sales manager with Oracle's Singapore subsidiary allegedly exchanged sexual favors with a former public official in order to obtain business, according to court charges released on Tuesday.

The former director of Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau, Ng Boon Gay, was charged with corruptly obtaining "sexual gratification" from Cecilia Sue Siew Nang, twice as an employee with Oracle in December, and two times before when she was employed with Hitachi Data Systems.

The sexual favors were made so that Ng would help "further the business interest" of the companies, the court documents said, without elaborating.

Oracle declined to comment on the charges, or on whether Sue is still employed at the company.

Hitachi Data Systems said in a statement, "While we can confirm that Cecilia Sue is a former HDS employee, HDS has not been informed that it is the subject of any investigation."

The company added that it did not condone or have any knowledge of the sexual favors Sue allegedly participated in.

Ng, who was replaced as director of the Central Narcotics Bureau in January, now faces four counts of corruption. If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $100,000 and five years of jail on each count.

Lawyers representing him said in a statement Ng will be contesting the charges. "Personal indiscretions aside, Boon Gay firmly believes he is not a corrupt officer," the statement said.