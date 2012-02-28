850,000 Android phones activated daily: Google

And there are more than 300 million Android devices active around the world

Andy Rubin, Google's senior vice president of mobile and digital content, posted on the official Google Mobility blog today that Android device activations now average around 850,000 each day.

Additionally, Rubin said that there are more than 300 million Android devices active around the world and that there are now more than 450,000 applications available on the Android Market, roughly triple the applications that were available in February 2011.

PREVIOUSLY: Half a million Android devices activated daily

… AND BEFORE THAT: 300,000 Android phones activated daily, claims Google

Rubin is known for periodically popping up and delivering statistics on Android activations. Last June, he announced that Android phones were topping 500,000 every day, just six months after he announced that Android devices had passed the 300,000-per-day activation milestone. Such numbers highlight the rapid rise of Android's popularity as Google claimed at the end of the first quarter of 2010 that Android activations were averaging a mere 65,000 per day.

Android is currently the most popular mobile operating system in the world, as research firm Gartner reported late last year that Android devices accounted for more than half of all smartphones sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2011. Since its debut in the fall of 2007, Android has appeared on numerous popular smartphones for several carriers including Verizon's Motorola Droid and Sprint's HTC Evo 4G.

As an open-source operating system that is free for device manufacturers to use, Android has been adopted by a wide range of handset makers including HTC, Motorola, LG, Samsung and Sony-Ericsson. Late last year Google unveiled Android 4.0 (a.k.a. "Ice Cream Sandwich"), which was the first version of the Android platform that was designed to work the same on both tablet and smartphone form factors.

Read more about anti-malware in Network World's Anti-malware section.