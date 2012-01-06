Acer Iconia A200 tablet ships Jan. 15 for $330

Acer America today unveiled the Iconia Tab A200, an Android-based tablet that will go on sale Jan. 15 in the U.S. starting at $329.99.

The A200 features a 10.1-in. touchscreen, the same size as some earlier Acer tablets. The A200's predecessor, the 7-in. Iconia A100 touchscreen, shipped for the same price in August.

The $330 price puts Acer's devices above the $199 cost of the new Kindle Fire with a 7-in. screen, but below the starting price for the iPad 2, which has a 9.7-in. screen but starts out at $499.

While the A200 will be shipped with Android 3.2 "Honeycomb," a free upgrade to Android 4.0 will be available in mid-February, Acer said.

Acer described the new tablet as "made especially for multimedia enjoyment." It has an HD display with a 1280-by-800 pixel resolution, weigha 1.5 pounds and uses an Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core mobile processor.

The $329.99 price applies to the 8GB version of the A200; a16GB version will cost $349.99. Both will be available at national retailers, Acer said in a statement.