Samsung to announce Galaxy Nexus launch on 14 December

The Galaxy Nexus will be the first Android phone to ship with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Samsung will announce Australian launch details for its highly anticipated Galaxy Nexus Android phone next Wednesday 14 December, after the company sent an invitation to the media to attend a first look of the device.

A "save the date" invitation was sent to Australian technology media this morning, outlining details for the Samsung Galaxy Nexus briefing. The event is scheduled for Wednesday 14 December and promises "a first look one-on-one briefing of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Nexus." The media event will be hosted by Samsung Australia's vice president of telecommunications, Tyler McGee.

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is the world's first smartphone to run the latest 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich" version of Google's Android operating system. It was jointly unveiled by Google and Samsung in October, has already launched in the UK, and is expected to launch in the US sometime in the next week.

Traditionally, Google partners with a handset manufacturer to launch a new version of Android. HTC's Nexus One launched Android 2.1 "Eclair", while Google chose Samsung's Nexus S to debut Android 2.3 "Gingerbread". The Samsung Galaxy Nexus is the smartphone of choice to debut Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich".

In addition to the latest version of Android, the Galaxy Nexus has a 4.65in Super AMOLED HD display, a 5-megapixel camera that promises "zero" shutter lag, and a 1.2GHz dual-core processor. The phone also has 1GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of internal memory.

Up until now Australian availability of the flagship Android phone has been unknown, though Australian Android blog Ausdroid yesterday revealed it expects Optus to sell the handset in Australia. Vodafone exclusively sold both the Nexus One and the Nexus S in Australia, albeit for a short period of time.

Despite not being officially available in Australia, a number of online retailers are already selling the Samsung Galaxy Nexus in Australia. Two of the most popular are MobiCity and Kogan, with both stores selling the 16GB model of the phone for $799.