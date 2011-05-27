Server at fault for Telstra SMS outage

Telstra (ASX:TLS) has blamed a server failure for intermittent issues with SMS messaging and some phone reception during a three-hour window on Wednesday night.

Users reported issue sending SMS messages and placing some phone calls in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia on Wednesday night, with some attributing the issue to peak use during the first State of Origin Rugby League game of the year.

A spokesperson for the telco confirmed to Computerworld Australia that there was no link to the game, and that a hardware fault with one server between 8pm and 11pm was to blame.

“All messages were delivered during this time, with no messages lost, and there was no impact to messages being received,” they said in an email.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia recently admitted to similar problems with its core network hardware, offering 12 hours of free SMS messaging as compensation for users’ inability to use the network for sending SMS messages on a single day earlier in the year.

Telstra has in recent months warned of increasing congestion on its network, as the number of mobile subscribers joining the network outpace its current Next G network’s capabilities. That is expected to be bolstered with the rollout of Long Term Evolution (LTE) fourth-generation mobile technologies across base stations nationwide, with plans to have the new network - which will also work under the Next G branding - by year’s end.

