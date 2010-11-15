TZ in talks for deal with Pitney Bowes AU

Security company TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) is negotiating with software and services company Pitney Bowes Australia over the turnkey provision of an intelligent locking system

Security company TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) has entered negotiations for a deal to provide an intelligent locking system for clients of Pitney Bowes Australia.

Under the proposed deal, TZ would provide a turnkey installation of its Packaged Asset Delivery solutions, complete with networking and communications hardware and software licenses, for Pitney Bowes Australia and its corporate clients.

The solution involves a range of intelligent locker systems controlled by touch-screen interface modules.

Pitney Bowes Australia intends to offer the systems to its government and corporate clients as part of its product and management services offerings.

The deal being negotiated also includes the supply of technical services, including site installation and commissioning, system training, as well as software customisation, maintenance and support.

Pitney Bowes Australia employs around 150 people in six branches across the major Australian cities.

It is a subsidiary of the $5.6 billion US-based software and services group Pitney Bowes, with which TZ has a pre-existing relationship.

TZL shares ended Friday's trading 4.35 per cent lower at $0.440.