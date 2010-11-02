In brief: LinkedIn launches Company Pages function

LinkedIn has launched Company Pages; an addition which is set to showcase companies’ products and services through online collaboration and word of mouth.

The site, often touted as the social networking site for business, made the move in an effort to raise brand awareness amongst its some 80 million users worldwide.

LinkedIn’s CEO, Jeff Weiner, said in a statement that the move would build upon the collaboration established in the already popular online community.

“Company Pages takes product and service recommendations to another level, allowing professionals to benefit from the considered perspectives of those whom they trust and relate to the most – the people they know,” he said. “By displaying their strongest recommendations to prospective customers and employees on LinkedIn, businesses can use Company Pages to accelerate growth and trust in their brands.”

Company Pages is supported by LinkedIn’s InPages platform; an addition that also supports the spotting of ‘star employees’.

Australian companies that have made the switch to Company Pages include local IT consulting firm, PicNet, banking comparison site Mozo, community engagement company, Community Engine and the team behind the corporate health event, Global Corporate Challenge.