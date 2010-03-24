ComputersOff.org launches green IT website in leadup to 1-7 June 2010 is the inaugural International Green IT Awareness Week

IT managers who want to learn more about implementing green technologies will have the chance to come together during International Green IT Awareness Week.

Green IT Week is a collaborative initiative consisting of in-person and online seminars and activities and will be hosted by ComputersOff.ORG. It will involve expert researchers, green IT specialists, vendors and manufacturers, as well as organisations which have already successfully implemented their own green IT initiatives.

The not-for-profit organisation has launched its Green IT awareness week website, which will provide information on the events that will run from 1-7 June.

ComputersOff chief executive officer, Bianca Wirth, said many businesses have aspired to sustainable IT over the last five years, but many don't have enough information to enable them to build a strong business case for implementation and cost savings.

“ComputersOff.ORG wants to shine a spotlight on Green IT and with the awareness week pave the way for organisations to initiate, promote and support green IT discussions,” Wirth said in a statement.

The organisation hopes to provide a centralised, cohesive initiative to enable IT managers to understand the benefits, challenges and cultural changes required for green IT.

“We also aim to empower employees, as well as executives, with the knowledge and innovative ideas to reduce the environmental footprint of their organisation and achieve positive return on their investment.”

ComputersOff.ORG provides certification based on the industry Green ICT benchmark to help businesses identify organisations which are reducing their technology-related environmental footprint and in turn reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Profits from certification are funnelled back into developing and implementing green IT education initiatives both locally and globally.