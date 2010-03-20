Skype offers Aussies free WiFi for the weekend

Skype is offering free WiFi over the weekend to Skype for Windows 4.2 users.

VoIP provider celebrates product release with free internet access at more than 2000 locations.

VoIP provider, Skype, has enabled free WiFi access at more than 100,000 hotspots worldwide 20-21 March, including more than 2000 locations throughout Australia.

Free access is available between 10am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) on 20 March and 9:59 AEST on Monday 22 March, 2010.

The access is to mark the full launch of Skype Access, which was introduced as part of Skype's Windows 4.2 version.

The feature enables access to WiFi using Skype credit with a click, allowing people to browse the web, email and make free Skype-to-Skype voice and video via WiFi without the hassle of credit cards and multiple logins.

There is a catch, however: To access the free WiFi users must download Skype for Windows 4.2.

The SkypeAccess free WiFi is offered in partnership with global hotspot provider Boingo. To find a free access point, visit the Boingo website and search the locations in Australia.