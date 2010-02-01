Victoria pushes for $100m Smart Grid cash

The Victorian State government has thrown its support behind the Frankston Smart Grid, Smart City project in an effort to secure up to $100 million in Federal Government funding.

The funding, part of the National Energy Efficiency Initiative, aims to support a single Australian state in its testing of new energy saving technologies.

Victoria’s bid, the Smart Grid, Smart City in Frankston, is being led by power companies United Energy and Jemena, energy retailer AGL and consulting and technology services company Accenture.

According to the Victorian government, if successful, the Smart Grid, Smart City program will reshape the way power is used and delivered to 10,000 Frankston residents.

“Neighbourhood solar panels could supply a local street with power in times of high energy demand, such as a hot summer’s day, while software allowing homes to store electricity for air-conditioning in batteries would also be tested,” Victorian energy and resources minister Peter Batchelor said in a statement.

“Some households would be able to control home appliances remotely, with trials of mobile phone and internet applications allowing people to turn appliances on and off no matter where they are.”

Batchelor claimed the state had a proven track record in energy efficiency with its Energy Saver Incentive last year helping Victorian households save 2.7 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We already have significant momentum rolling out smart meters in Victoria – and we are the only Australian state to have started deploying advanced metering technology to every household, in partnership with Victoria’s energy distributors,” he said.

More on the Smart Grid, Smart City initiative can be read at the Federal Government’s site.

In December, Western Power said it will pilot a new smart infrastructure project, SmartGrid-Advanced Meter Infrastructure, aimed at delivering more reliable, sustainable and cost effective energy to homes and businesses in the south-west of Western Australia.

The energy supplier has signed IBM as its systems integration and project management partner for the intelligent network comprising smart meters and a communications backbone.

The SmartGrid-Advanced Meter Infrastructure pilot is part of the $73.5m Perth Solar City Project designed to help communities rethink the way they produce, use and save energy.

Earlier in October last year, Victorian electricity distributor, SP AusNet, announced it will partner with 12 companies and utilise WiMAX technology to rollout 680,000 smart meters in the state over the next three years.