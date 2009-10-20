Open Text Email Management 10 Redefines Email Classification to Combat Content Overload

<p>SYDNEY – Oct. 20, 2009 – Open Text™ Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTC), a global leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), has announced its latest new release of Open Text Email Management for Microsoft Exchange, a full-featured email management solution that helps companies reduce skyrocketing email storage requirements and enhance their ability to respond to eDiscovery requests. By offering unprecedented control and automation, companies can automate and safeguard the disposition of unimportant email and provide common-sense mechanisms for users to identify and retain business-critical messages.</p>

<p>Email has transformed the way business operates - facilitating fast and cost-effective communication across business units, geographies and time zones. Despite its unparalleled utility however, rampant and insurmountable growth has made email a growing liability for organisations around the world. The challenges associated with failing to implement a content retention plan for email are multifold and complex, but the most pressing issue facing companies today concerning email is that of litigation risk, cost and unsustainable growth of electronically stored information.</p>

<p>Open Text’s email management capabilities are an integral part of the Open Text ECM Suite, which provides the broadest, most comprehensive set of integrated ECM capabilities on the market today. The new Open Text Email Management 10 for Microsoft Exchange systematically captures business value and intended record email messages, and also offers a reliable and consistent method for identifying and deleting unimportant or transitory email.</p>

<p>“Mismanaged email poses substantial risk and cost, particularly in terms of litigation expenses. The amount of data retained directly correlates to these costs and risks,” said Jeremy Barnes, Program Manager, Email Management at Open Text. “The latest release of Open Text Email Management for Microsoft Exchange offers organisations a simple and automated means of identifying and capturing only those email messages that are useful or important to keep, while disposing unimportant, low-value email that clogs up our inbox.”</p>

<p>Key features of Open Text Email Management 10 for Microsoft Exchange include:</p>

<p>- Common-sense message classification mechanisms: Multiple message classification mechanisms are designed implicitly around the way users work. Users can assign classifications to existing folders in their mailbox, classify messages in-place within the mailbox, or on-send when composing new emails. Classifications then drive the appropriate capture of important messages into the Open Text ECM Suite, and retention in accordance with policy.</p>

<p>- Role-based classifications: To provide as simple a user experience as possible, classification choices are presented to users based on their role within the company, ensuring they always have a relevant and targeted selection of options to identify what emails represent.</p>

<p>- User-friendly email management assistant: An intuitive email management assistant provides users with a real-time view into what is happening in their managed mailbox. Information about how specific emails have been classified and managed, as well as a dynamically generated view of unimportant messages pending deletion is always available to users, ensuring they have a final opportunity to review and save potentially important messages before they are dispositioned.</p>

<p>Open Text Email Management for Microsoft Exchange is available now. For more information, please visit http://tinyurl.com/yh9t88w</p>

<p>About Open Text</p>

<p>Open Text, an enterprise software company and leader in enterprise content management, helps organisations manage and gain the true value of their business content. Open Text brings two decades of expertise supporting 50 million users in 114 countries. Working with our customers and partners, we bring together leading Content Experts™ to help organisations capture and preserve corporate memory, increase brand equity, automate processes, mitigate risk, manage compliance and improve competitiveness. For more information, visit www.opentext.com.</p>

