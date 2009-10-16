Micro Focus Named to Software Magazine’s 27th Annual Software 500

<p>Micro Focus® (LSE.MCRO.L), the leading provider of enterprise application modernization, testing and management solutions, today announced its inclusion on Software Magazine’s Software 500 ranking of the world’s largest software and service providers, now in its 27th year.</p>

<p>Micro Focus was ranked 151, with software revenue of $228.2 million, including corporate revenue growth of 33 percent in FY 2008 (ending April 30, 2008). For more information on Micro Focus’ corporate profile, please visit http://investors.microfocus.com/.</p>

<p>“The 2009 Software 500 results show that revenue growth in the software and services industry was healthy, with total Software 500 revenue of $491.3 billion worldwide for 2008 representing 8.8% growth from the previous year,” says John P. Desmond, editor of Software Magazine and Softwaremag.com.</p>

<p>“The Software 500 helps CIOs, senior IT managers and IT staff research and create the short list of business partners,” Desmond says. “It is a quick reference of vendor viability. And the online version posted at www.Softwaremag.com is searchable by category, making it what we call the online catalog to enterprise software.”</p>

<p>The Software 500 is a revenue-based ranking of the world’s largest software and services suppliers targeting medium to large enterprises, their IT professionals, software developers and business managers involved in software and services purchasing.</p>

<p>The Software 500 ranking is based on total worldwide software and services revenue for 2008. This includes revenues from software licenses, maintenance and support, training and software-related services and consulting. Suppliers are not ranked on their total corporate revenue, since many have other lines of business, such as hardware. The financial information was gathered by a survey prepared by King Content Co. and posted at www.Softwaremag.com, as well as from public documents.</p>

<p>About Micro Focus</p>

<p>Micro Focus, a member of the FTSE 250, provides innovative software that allows companies to dramatically improve the business value of their enterprise applications. Micro Focus Enterprise Application Modernization and Management software enables customers’ business applications to respond rapidly to market changes and embrace modern architectures with reduced cost and risk. For additional information please visit www.microfocus.com.</p>

<p>About Digital Software Magazine, the Software Decision Journal, and Softwaremag.com</p>

<p>Digital Software Magazine, the Software Decision Journal, has been a brand name in the high-tech industry for 30 years. Softwaremag.com, its Web counterpart, is the online catalog to enterprise software and the home of the Software 500 ranking of the world’s largest software and services companies. Software Magazine and Softwaremag.com are owned and operated by King Content Co.</p>

<p>All product names are registered trademarks of Micro Focus. Other products mentioned in this announcement are trademarks of their respective owners.</p>