Enterasys puts on staff all over

While much of the world's IT industry is trimming down, Australian enterprise networking company Enterasys has been putting on staff all over the country. The new appointments include:

Chris Joint has been appointed regional sales manager for Victoria, replacing Chris Evans who was recently appointed account manager for Victoria. Joint was previously regional sales manager of Corvu, and spent 20 years with ICL, where he rose to national marketing manager.

Graeme Lowden has been appointed regional sales manager for Western Australia with responsibility for WA and the Northern Territory. Lowden was previously business development manager and senior defence account manager for the ACT office of Ferntree Computer Services. He has also worked for Protech, ASI Solutions and BDM Gateway Computers.

Grant Scott has been appointed senior network consultant in Queensland. He had been employed by South African company Dimension Data, but has previously worked with Enterasys as a consultant.