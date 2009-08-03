Acronis deduplication calculator measures storage savings

<p>The deduplication calculator prompts the user for the number of servers and workstations being backed up, the data change rate, and the cost of data storage. Based on the information, the user can get estimates of the storage space savings, the storage cost savings and the percentage of savings through deduplication.</p>

<p>As an example of the benefits of deduplication, a customer with 10 servers and 2TB of data that changes 5 percent per day and is kept for four weeks, will save about $25,000 in storage costs annually. Acronis Backup & Recovery 10 software licences with premium support would only cost $21,250 for this particular IT environment.</p>

<p>“Data deduplication is one of the hottest technologies in IT because it can save an organisation hundreds of thousands of dollars. This online calculator is designed to provide businesses with an effective tool to get an understanding of their storage costs and measure the potential savings with deduplication,” said Bill Taylor-Mountford, General Manager of Acronis Australia and New Zealand. “By introducing an affordable software-based deduplication solution, we expect that businesses of all sizes in ANZ will be able to benefit from this technology.”</p>

<p>In announcing Acronis Backup & Recovery 10, Acronis expanded its award-winning, patented disk imaging and bare-metal restore technology to meet the needs of both small and large organisations through a new user interface, improved virtualisation support, enhanced operation manageability and increased scalability.</p>

<p>“Acronis Backup & Recovery 10’s new integrated data deduplication and impressive group policy management capabilities make this product unique. The software deduplication offers similar compression rates to appliance-based deduplication solutions and has vastly decreased the volume of backups, in turn reducing storage space requirements,” said Marko Tarvainen, a global telecom specialist Finn Telecom, a beta tester of the product. “In addition, the new central management console and intuitive interface makes it much easier to oversee tasks.”</p>

<p>Acronis has also announced a limited-time competitive upgrade program of as much as 50 percent off for customers who move to Acronis Backup & Recovery 10 from other backup solutions. Please contact Acronis or its partners for eligibility.</p>

<p>Further Information about Acronis Backup & Recovery 10

Acronis Backup & Recovery 10 deduplication technology is software based and does not require the need to purchase additional hardware. It includes deduplication at the source or target level, and is priced by machine not by CPU or storage capacity.</p>

<p>Acronis Backup & Recovery 10 offers both file level and block level deduplication. File level deduplication eliminates redundant files on machines and block level deduplication which eliminates redundant data patterns at the sector level.</p>

<p>Recommended prices range from $129 for the stand-alone workstation edition up to $1,649 for the advanced server version, including centralised management capabilities. Acronis Backup & Recovery 10 with Deduplication and Universal Restore, prices range from $179 per workstation up to $2,199 per server. Acronis corporate products include one year of Acronis Advantage Premier, 24x7x365 priority support.</p>

<p>About Acronis

Acronis, Inc. is the leading provider of storage management and disaster recovery software. Its patented disk imaging and management technology enables corporations and individuals to move, manage and maintain digital assets in physical and virtual environments. With Acronis' backup, recovery, server consolidation and virtualisation migration software, users protect their digital information, maintain business continuity and reduce downtime in computing environments. Acronis software is sold in more than 180 countries and available in 13 languages. For additional information, please visit www.acronis.com.au.</p>