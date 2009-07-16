Nextep launches 3G connect service

NEC pushes into SaaS with new offering

NEC-owned Nextep today launched a 3G connect service, built to complement its private networking services.

3GConnect offers businesses unlimited 3G mobile access for a fixed fee, with multiple layers of security over existing 3G services, allowing mobile staff to access more than just email and internet, but whole business networks.

Nextep general manager Duncan Wallace says business grade mobile connectivity services been out of reach for all but the largest firms in Australia.

“Traditionally they require significant set up and integration with major resources from the IT department,” he said.

“With Nextep’s 3GConnect you pay one low fixed monthly fee with all you can eat access in a way that is simple to set up and manage.”

Nextep 3GConnect offers customers secure mobile connectivity back into the company’s VPN, IPVPN or TLAN.

The new offering, part of a broader push by NEC into SaaS, will utilise Nextep’s carrier grade network and Optus’ 3G network.

Available now, it will initially be sold via Nextep’s wholesale channel partners with the price set individually by them.