Basware strengthens global footprint by acquiring TAG Services in Australia

<p>Customers can now benefit from full support and services in all time zones</p>

<p>Sydney, July 6, 2009 -- Basware, the leading provider of purchase to pay solutions, today announced that it acquires the entire share capital of Australian-based TAG Services. TAG Services has been Basware’s partner in the region since 2001, distributing and implementing the Basware Enterprise Purchase to Pay Solutions in Australia and New Zealand. As a result of the acquisition, Basware extends its global reach further and is now able to provide its customers with full support and services across all time zones.</p>

<p>TAG Services holds a strong position on the Australian market, with its customers including Novartis, South Australia Department of Families & Communities and the South Australian Department Of Health. Outside Australia, TAG Services has implemented Basware solutions in Asia for Crown Worldwide Group, helping them run a shared service center out of Kuala Lumpur for 50 subsidiary companies across 40 countries. TAG Services currently employs 15 people that will join Basware as a result of the acquisition.</p>

<p>"This acquisition gives us a strong foothold on the Australian market and enables us to further develop our business in the entire Asia Pacific region. We are glad to continue working with the TAG Services staff on building up the business in the area,” says Ilkka Sihvo, CEO of Basware. “We can now provide the Basware Enterprise Purchase to Pay solutions and services directly to end-users. This new geographical location also allows us to offer 24/7 support to our global customers.”</p>

<p>The market for Basware products in Australia is developing steadily, with electronic invoice processing and procurement becoming more widespread in the region as a result of, for example, increasing compliance requirements. Globally over 1,500 organizations across all major industry verticals rely on Basware to generate savings, gain control and improve visibility over the purchase to pay process.</p>

<p>“Basware provides truly world class purchase to pay software and is more fully developed than any competitive software currently available in the Asia Pacific region,” says Sandy Gellan, Managing Director of TAG Services. “Together with Basware, we have successfully incubated the Enterprise Purchase to Pay suite into the Australian marketplace. We see tremendous potential for the solutions across the region and are looking to build on this solid base and to further extend the penetration in Australia and beyond.”</p>

