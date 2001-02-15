EMC marks the channel for certification

Storage monolith EMC Corp. is nearing the deadline of its self-imposed goal of becoming a US$12 billion company in 2001 and is looking to the channel to get it past the line.

As a result the company has launched a new authorized channel program dubbed the EMC Channel Club and a Partner Certification Program, designed to provide resellers with the skills to capitalize in the booming storage industry.

EMC kicked off its Channel Club worldwide at the beginning of the year and marked the first time the company's partners received an Authorized EMC Business Partner plaque and use of EMC's logo on the reseller's business stationary and signage.

According to EMC Australia/NZ partner manager Ian Hamilton, EMC has signed up 15 new business partners in the last 12 months and hosted its inaugural partner conference last week.

The company currently conducts around 20- to 25 percent of its business through the channel, claims Hamilton, with the emphasis to grow this figure throughout the year.

"(EMC) has a corporate goal of becoming a US$12 billion company this year," says Hamilton. "We can't do that by ourselves no matter how many direct sales [personnel] we put on."

To support this intended growth EMC has updated its Professional Certification Program. Unlike in the past, EMC's accreditation will be assessed by a third-party auditor and expands the range of training across new technologies, claims Hamilton.

While the updated certification program is offered to the whole market, Justine Drake, marketing communications manager for EMC, claims resellers will benefit the most from increased training.

