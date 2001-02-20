Your call: you can take it with you

The Australian Communications Authority (ACA) has released for public comment draft amendments to the Telecommunications Number Plan, which recommends mobile phone number portability from September 25 this year. Under the proposed amendments, telecommunications providers will be required to let customers change providers, whilst retaining their existing number. Acting ACA chair, Bob Horton said once the amendments were finalised, it would be up to the industry to make sure mobile number portability is delivered. The ACA said the draft amendments would be available for comment for 90 days. Written submissions on the amendments must be lodged with the ACA by May 17 2001.

