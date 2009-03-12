Emerson Network Power Appoints New Energy Systems Marketing Leader In Asia Pacific

<p>Emerson Network Power, a business of Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and the global leader in enabling Business-Critical Continuity™, has appointed Ling Chee Hoe as General Manager of the Market and Management Organisation for its Telecom business.</p>

<p>Chee Hoe is responsible for developing the market penetration strategy for the Telecoms group, which provides total energy, OSP solutions and service concepts for the Asian market.</p>

<p>As part of his role, he will work closely with Emerson’s management and marketing teams in the region to improve the competitiveness of Emerson's product and solution portfolios, business unit operations and delivery capabilities. He will also oversee the development of new solutions to fill existing and future market demand, and develop the go-to-market model for the Emerson Telecom business in emerging markets in the region.</p>

<p>"Emerson's qualities extend beyond those only associated with products and services in a challenging market such as the one we experience today," said Chee Hoe. "Operators are placing increased value on the financial stability and longevity of their vendor partner business models, as they see the financial turmoil take its toll on weak and two dimensional infrastructure players.</p>

<p>“We effectively offer them a safe haven and an opportunity to both protect their infrastructure plans, but also to deal with challenges throughout their network,” he said. “Our solution portfolio extends to all parts of the network, both indoor and outdoor, and throughout the data center, and encompasses alternate energy opportunities from wind to solar and fuel cell technology."</p>

<p>Chee Hoe has more than 15 years of experience in the telecommunications utility and IT industry. He has worked for Maxis, Accenture, Nortel, Cap Gemini, and most recently with Siemens Malaysia as Senior Vice President. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biotechnology and a MBA from the University Putra Malaysia. Currently, he is based in Malaysia, and is married with two children.</p>

