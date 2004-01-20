StorageTek Takes Leading Role In Data Storage Education With Launch Of StorageTek Learning Solutions

<p>~ Nationally Accredited Data Storage Engineering Qualification to Promote All-round Storage Education Complementing Product-specific Training ~</p>

<p>SYDNEY Australia, January 20, 2004 -- StorageTek Australia and New Zealand, the storage services and solutions expert, has taken a leading role in data storage education with the launch of the StorageTek Learning Solutions business unit.</p>

<p>StorageTek Learning Solutions has developed Australia's first comprehensive, nationally accredited data storage engineering qualification -- the Diploma of Data Storage Engineering -- in association with Northern Sydney Institute TAFE NSW (see separate media release).</p>

<p>"Current data storage education and training is missing a layer," said Philip Belcher, Managing Director, StorageTek Australia / New Zealand. "No-one focuses on university and TAFE students and delivers what data storage professionals really need to know. We are educating our potential customers of the future and broadening perspectives of what they can do with storage technology."</p>

<p>StorageTek Learning Solutions will conduct 40 two-day courses throughout 2004, beginning in March, contributing toward the Diploma of Data Storage Engineering. It expects to educate storage end-users, university students and graduates, as well as personnel from other vendors, distributors and resellers. Around 15 courses will be offered in StorageTek's Northern Australia region, 15 in the Southern Australian region and 10 in other regions throughout Australia and New Zealand.</p>

<p>"StorageTek Learning Solutions is setting the stage for educators and students to look at data storage from an agnostic perspective rather than a product perspective," said Mr Belcher. "We are educating across the board -- tape, disk, storage networking, virtualisation -- it's not just storage networking, that's only one aspect of what we do.</p>

<p>"It's the difference between education and training," he said. "Vendors have trained around their own storage products for a long time, but this offers only a limited point of view, a blinkered approach. We are offering education in the true sense of the word."</p>

<p>StorageTek Learning Solutions, headed by Noel Kelly, Human Resources and Training Manager for StorageTek Australia / New Zealand, employs the skills and knowledge of StorageTek's expert services consultants and dedicated training staff to deliver specialised education.</p>

<p>StorageTek Learning Solutions is in the process of becoming a registered institution under the scrutiny of the Australian National Training Authority (ANTA), a requirement of other organisations wishing to offer Diploma of Data Storage Engineering courses.</p>

<p>"StorageTek Learning Solutions will become a sort of private technical college," said Mr Kelly. "We will be part of the educational system, with all the standards and responsibilities that involves. The business unit will make a contribution to StorageTek's revenue, but we are not expecting to make a huge amount of money. It's more about providing quality education to industry."</p>

<p>StorageTek Learning Solutions will continue to work alongside TAFE and other educational institutions, such as the Northern Sydney Institute, to deliver courses leading to the Diploma of Data Storage Engineering, said Mr Kelly. StorageTek Learning Solutions plans to concentrate on delivering technical data storage education, with more general business competencies -- such as teamwork, communications, customer relationship management -- typically being delivered by TAFE institutions.</p>

<p>StorageTek has plans to cater for overseas students, beginning in 2005, with plans to register StorageTek Learning Solutions with the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS).</p>

<p>StorageTek will also continue to separately deliver traditional product and solution-related training.</p>

<p>ABOUT STORAGETEK

StorageTek (NYSE:STK), a $US2 billion worldwide company with headquarters in Louisville, Colo., delivers a broad range of storage solutions that are easy to manage, integrate well with existing infrastructures and allow universal access to data across servers, media types and networks. StorageTek provides practical and safe storage solutions in disk, networking, services, tape and tape automation. For more information, see www.storagetek.com.</p>

<p>TRADEMARKS: StorageTek is a registered trademark of Storage Technology Corp. All other products or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only, and may be trademarks of their respective owners.</p>

<p>MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Bowes

Bowes Communications

02 9387 2332

cbowes@ozemail.com.au</p>