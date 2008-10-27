TransACT pulls pin on Terria

Terria has today copped another blow after former consortium member TransACT resigned to pursue its own National Broadband Network (NBN) proposal.

Michael Egan, head of the Terria consortium, shrugged off the move and said it will push ahead with its bid.

Terria's NBN bid is financially secure, according to Egan, with heavyweight Optus set to provide the lion's share of funds.

Egan said TransACT will not be at loggerheads with the Terria despite the competing bids.

“Transact is bidding for the ACT only; the [competing] potential bidders that have lodged ($1 million) bonds are Telstra and Acacia,” Egan said.

Egan told Computerworld the “intransigence of Telstra” and the “strength of the Terria proposal” is the reason for his confidence, despite a dwindling Terria membership that has seen four telcos resign this year.

Remaining Terria members include Optus, Internode, Macquaire Telecom, iinet and Primus.

As it stands now the NBN will be left to the reclusive Acacia group, Telstra and the Terria consortium, while the Tasmanian government and TransACT will pitch for state roll outs.

Bidders have until November 25 to forward their proposals.

TPG-Soul pulled the pin on it's Terria membership last week, a week after parent company AAPT withdrew.