CommVault launches ROMS suite in ANZ

Designed for SMEs, the subscription-based offering offers reporting and monitoring capabilities for all MAP technologies.

CommVault has today launched its Remote Operations Management Service [ROMS] in the ANZ region.

Designed for small-to-medium enterprises [SMEs], the service promises to help business owners better manage their storage environments.

A subscription-based, software-as-a-service offering, the ROMS suite offers on-demand reporting and monitoring capabilities for data management, access and protection [MAP] technologies.

Licenses are purchased on a per-server basis, and the suite is available from all CommVault resellers.