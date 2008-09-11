Kingston Protects Your Data Like The Warriors Guard Their Empire!

<p></p>

<em>Limited Edition DataTraveler Terra Cotta USB Flash Drive Offers Ultra Secure

and Exquisite Twist</em><br/>

<br/>

<strong>Sydney, Australia</strong> – <strong>September 11 2008</strong>

–Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the independent world leader in memory

products, today announced its launch of the Limited Edition 4GB DataTraveler

Terra Cotta (DT Terra Cotta; Part No: DTTC/4GB), featuring the Terra Cotta Warriors

of China, among the greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. The DT

Terra Cotta drive is available in APAC region.<br/>

<br/>

The drive has the image of a warrior discovered in one of four pits outside

the tomb complex of China’s First Emperor, Qin Shi Huang (259–210

BC). Thousands of terra cotta warriors were made and buried with the Emperor

in his tomb, to protect him throughout eternity. The figures include warriors,

chariots, horses, officials, acrobats, strongmen, and musicians. More than 7,000

figures have been discovered and can be viewed in China, or at special installments

throughout the world. Kingston’s DT Terra Cotta is presented for those

who desire to own a USB drive with Chinese style and to show different life

styles.<br/>

<br/>

“Kingston is proudly introducing the DT Terra Cotta, an exquisite, artistic

and stylish USB drive.” said Vaughan Nankivell Regional Manager - Australia

and New Zealand for Kingston Technology. “Once again, Kingston added unique

value to the Flash products and created the various flavor of the USB drive.”<br/>

<br/>

The DataTraveler Terra Cotta Limited Edition USB Flash drive lets you store,

transfer and carry your digital files. Available in a 4GB capacity, this limited

edition drive is engraved with a Terra Cotta Warrior on a sleek zinc case and

features data transfer rates of up to 15MB/sec. read and 7MB/sec. write4. Transferring

photos, files, music and more and rest assured that your data is protected when

you utilize the included password protection software, SecureTraveler1. SecureTraveler

allows you to create and access a password protected secure area of the drive,

called a “Privacy Zone.” Multifunctional and easy to use, DataTraveler

Terra Cotta is backed by legendary Kingston reliability plus a five-year warranty

and free technical support. <br/>

<br/>

<strong>Kingston DataTraveler Terra Cotta USB Drive Features/Benefits:</strong><br/>

- Safeguarded: includes SecureTraveler (1) security software for Windows<br/>

- Enhanced: for Windows ReadyBoost on Vista-based systems (2) <br/>

- Capacities (3) : 4GB<br/>

- Dimensions: 2.78" x 0.78" x 0.39"(70.6mm x 19.8mm x 0.99mm)<br/>

- Fast:data transfer rates of up to 15MB/sec. read and 7MB/sec. write (4) <br/>

- Operating Temperatures: 32°F to 140°F (0°C to 60°C)<br/>

- Storage Temperatures: 4°F to 185°F (-20°C to 85°C)<br/>

- Simple: just plug into a USB port

<p></p><table border="1" bordercolor="#000000" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="0" height="50%" width="50%">

<tr bgcolor="#AEFFFF">

<td colspan="3">

<div align="center"><strong>Compatibility Table</strong></div></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td width="36%"><div align="center"><strong>Operation System<br/>

</strong></div></td>

<td width="29%"><div align="center"><strong>File Transfer<br/>

</strong></div></td>

<td width="35%"><div align="center"><strong>Password Protection</strong></div></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td>Windows Vista</td>

<td><div align="center">v<br/>

</div></td>

<td><div align="center">v2</div></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td>Windows 2000 (SP4)<br/></td>

<td><div align="center">v<br/>

</div></td>

<td><div align="center">v</div></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td>Windows XP (SP1, SP2)</td>

<td><div align="center">v<br/>

</div></td>

<td><div align="center">v</div></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td>Mac OS (10.3.x and above)<br/></td>

<td><div align="center">v<br/>

</div></td>

<td><div align="center"></div></td>

</tr>

</table>

<strong>Product Summary<br/>

</strong>Manufacturer: Kingston Technology<br/>

Product name: Kingston DataTraveler Terra Cotta USB Drive<br/>

RRP for 4GB: AU$69<br/>

Warranty: 5 Years<br/>

Website: <a href="#">www.kingston.com/anz</a><br/>

Product link and Photos:<a href="#">http://www.kingston.com/flash/dt_terracotta.asp</a><br/>

<br/>

1. Administrative privileges required.<br/>

2. Windows ReadyBoost not supported.<br/>

3. Please note: Some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other

functions and thus is not available for data storage.<br/>

4. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage.<br/>

<br/>

For more information, please consult Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at

kingston.com/flash_memory_guide. For more detailed information visit the Kingston

Web site at: <a href="#">www.kingston.com/anz</a><br/>

<br/>

<strong>About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.</strong><br/>

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer

of memory products. Kingston designs, manufactures and distributes memory products

for desktops, laptops, servers, printers, and Flash memory products for PDAs,

mobile phones, digital cameras, and MP3 players. Through its global network

of subsidiaries and affiliates, Kingston has manufacturing facilities in California,

Taiwan, China, Malaysia and sales representatives in the United States, Taiwan,

China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and Latin America.

For more information, please visit <a href="#">www.kingston.com/anz</a><br/>

<br/>

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology

Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their

respective titleholders.<br/>

<br/>

<strong>PR Contact</strong><br/>

Renato Catalan<br/>

Gap Marketing and Management Pty Ltd.<br/>

Website: <a href="#">www.gapmarketing.com.au</a>

<p> </p>

<p></p>