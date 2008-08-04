Fuji Xerox Printers to Redefine Managed Print Services Market

<p>Australia, Sydney – 4 August 2008 – Fuji Xerox Printers is set to change the Managed Print Service (MPS) for the Small and Medium Businesses market today with the launch of PagePack, a wholesale MPS program that is dedicated to providing resellers complete control over their customer relationships.</p>

<p>PagePack provides customers with a fixed price per page cost model for printing in-house. Customers are only charged a fixed cost per page basis, irrespective of how much toner or other consumables are used. This makes the cost of printing predictable, visible to business owners and easier to manage.</p>

<p>Unlike competitive MPS programs, PagePack resellers:</p>

<p>Have the ability to customise and rebrand PagePack as their own MPS offering

Have the freedom to set terms and conditions for their customers

Have control over end user cost per page pricing

Retain complete control over every aspect of their relationship with their customers</p>

<p>Tom Lewis, Marketing Manager of Fuji Xerox Printers said, “With other vendors managed print service programs, resellers may have to concede control of their customer relationships to vendors. With PagePack, Fuji Xerox Printers will provide the infrastructure for resellers to implement their own MPS program, allowing them to own and manage all aspects of their customer relationships and control their profit margins.”</p>

<p>Fuji Xerox Printers will manage the delivery of consumables to customers and provide resellers with page count information. Resellers will be responsible for billing and customer service support. Technical service support can be provided either through resellers or by Fuji Xerox Printers.</p>

<p>Lewis added, “Fuji Xerox Printers will be actively recruiting resellers for PagePack and we are confident that the program will expand our market share in the printing market.”</p>

<p>For further information, contact Fuji Xerox Printers at 1300 793 769 or visit www.fujixeroxprinters.com.au/pagepack.</p>

<p>- ENDS -</p>

<p>For further information, please contact:</p>

<p>Gabriel Wong</p>

<p>Max Australia</p>

<p>Tel: +61 2 9954 3492</p>

<p>Email: gabriel.wong@maxaustralia.com.au</p>

<p>About Fuji Xerox Printers</p>

<p>Fuji Xerox Printers is a world leader in printing and finishing solutions and offers a comprehensive range of colour and black and white printers, available through an extensive reseller channel and retail network.</p>

<p>The broad range of printing solutions covers all markets, from work-groups and departmental solutions to individual applications and also home office use. With award-winning speed, quality, unmatched reliability and usability, Fuji Xerox Printers consistently pushes the boundaries of performance standards for printing solutions, focusing on three key markets: Government & SME’s (including work group and departmental requirements), graphic arts (from desk top to pre-press proofing) and retail/SOHO printing.</p>

<p>Fuji Xerox Printers’ devices are also amongst the most environmentally friendly printing solutions available on the market. Fuji Xerox Printers is ISO 14001 certified for its environmental management systems across all 12 countries in which it operates in the region.</p>

<p>Fuji Xerox Printers has its regional headquarters for Australia and New Zealand in Sydney. For information on Fuji Xerox Printers, Australia, simply call 1300 793 769 or visit www.fujixeroxprinters.com.au</p>