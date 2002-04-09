PTC rolls out software to speed product life cycle

Product development company Parametric Technology unveiled a new deployment option Monday for its Windchill line of Web-based collaboration products designed to allow companies to quickly address business challenges that crop up in the life cycle of a new product.

The new Windchill PDMLink is the fourth installment of the company's pre-packaged Quick Start solutions designed to allow manufacturing companies to capture, aggregate, and manage product information from many sources -- including a variety of CAD formats -- making it easy for people beyond engineering to add value to the product development process. PDMLink, which is designed to ease the deployment complexity of PDM (product data management) systems, can be deployed in as little as five weeks, said Tom Marnick, vice president of PDM solutions at Needham, Mass.-based PTC.

"This makes it easy for people who haven't traditionally been able to benefit from PDM systems to participate in the product development process more effectively," Marnick said. "By clicking on a part number, I'm instantly getting a viewable that that number represents. Browsing product information ... is really as easy as surfing the Web."

Windchill PDMLink's promise of out-of-the-box, instant-on PDM, combined with a fixed-price, five-week implementation, could mark a new era for PDM, said Bruce Jenkins, executive vice president of Daratech Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based IT market research firm. Manufacturers that want to begin laying the foundation for product life cycle PDM rapidly as possible should look closely at PTC's new offering, he added To supplement the Quick Start technology implementation package, PTC's enterprise consulting partners, such as Accenture Ltd., Andersen, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young LLP, Computer Sciences Corp., Deloitte Consulting, Hewlett-Packard Co., KPMG LLP, and TRW Inc., will offer complementary service offerings to ensure that enterprises fully leverage the power of Windchill throughout their business processes.

PDMLink will be generally available next month.