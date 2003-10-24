<p>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE</p>

<p>CRYSTAL DECISIONS REPORTS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER RESULTS

- First Quarter Revenues Increase 26 Percent Year-Over-Year;

- Thirteenth Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth</p>

<p>SYDNEY, Australia - October 24, 2003 - Crystal Decisions, a global provider of business intelligence software and services, today announced results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2003. Revenues for the first quarter grew to US$82.3 million, an increase of 26 per cent from the US$65.0 million in reported revenues for the comparable period in the prior year.</p>

<p>First fiscal quarter net income of US$7.7 million represented 9.4 per cent of revenues compared to US$7.1 million, or 10.9 per cent of revenues, for the same period a year ago. The result for the current quarter includes approximately US$3.5 million in costs related to the company’s postponed initial public offering and approximately US$4.8 million in costs associated with the pending merger with Business Objects.</p>

<p>Highlights from the first quarter include:

* Announced definitive agreement for acquisition by Business Objects

* Announced new alliance agreements with BearingPoint, Inc.; Cap Gemini Ernst & Young US LLC; and Fujitsu Consulting

* Announced availability of improved web report creation and interactivity in Crystal Enterprise

* Announced new customer wins with University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation, Baylor Health Care System, Sunsweet Growers, Inc., and General Binding Corporation

* Increased total number of OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partnerships to more than 360; including new partnerships with Honeywell Industry Solutions and Maximizer Software, Inc.</p>

<p>“Crystal Decisions is very pleased to announce its thirteenth quarter of year-over-year revenue growth,” said Jon Judge, President and Chief Executive Officer, Crystal Decisions. “We believe this growth is attributable to the high quality of the solutions and services we deliver to our customers worldwide.”</p>

<p>About Crystal Decisions

Crystal Decisions is a leading global provider of business intelligence software and services with more than 15 million licenses shipped. Since 1984, Crystal Decisions has powered winning organizations with one of the fastest ways for employees, partners and customers to access the information they need to make the best decisions and ultimately reduce costs and increase productivity. The Crystal brand is among the most trusted names in enterprise reporting and more than 360 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) have standardized on Crystal Decisions' solutions. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Crystal Decisions has more than 30 offices worldwide and can be found on the Internet at www.crystaldecisions.com.</p>

