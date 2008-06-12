NetApp Storage Software Growth Continues to Outpace Market

<p>SYDNEY, Australia — 12 June 2008 — NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) announced today that it continued to gain momentum in the storage software market. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Storage Software Tracker Q1 2008, NetApp grew more than twice as fast as the storage software market year over year. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter that NetApp has grown faster than both the storage software market and the market leader on a year-over-year basis.</p>

<p>Also according to IDC, NetApp maintained the number-two market share position in the storage replication software market and continued to close the gap on the market leader. NetApp gained share in the storage replication market and grew fastest among the top five vendors year over year. The company grew at twice the market rate compared to Q1 2007. This marks the 18th consecutive quarter that NetApp has grown faster than both the storage replication market and the market leader year over year.</p>

