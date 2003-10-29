MirrorStore Delivers High Availability Data Protection

<p>StorageTek MirrorStore Data Replication Appliance Provides Seamless Business Continuity, Enhanced Backup Capabilities and Centralised Storage Management</p>

<p>Sydney AUSTRALIA -- Oct. 29, 2003 -- The data protection component of StorageTek's Information Lifecycle Management™ strategy took yet another step forward today.</p>

<p>StorageTek® (Storage Technology Corp., NYSE:STK), the storage services and solutions expert, today unveiled its MirrorStore™ replication appliance for local and remote data replication and mirroring. This solution is designed for seamless integration in heterogeneous environments. MirrorStore delivers advanced enterprise-class business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities, enhanced disk-to-disk backup, and centralised storage management and consolidation at a low total cost of ownership (TCO).</p>

<p>"We are committed to helping our customers improve their productivity, improve their service levels and reduce their total cost of ownership. Today's 24x7 enterprises require advanced solutions that protect against the enormous risk of data loss and the associated costs of business downtime," said Philip Belcher, Managing Director for StorageTek Australia / New Zealand. "MirrorStore plays a key role in StorageTek's Information Lifecycle Management strategy by enabling customers to create a secondary copy of their critical information to protect it in the event of system failure or disaster.</p>

<p>"Furthermore, they can leverage innovative disk technologies like BladeStore into their existing storage environments as a way of protecting more data online."</p>

<p>MirrorStore is an in-band, SAN-level replication appliance that fits into enterprises' open system computing environments to deliver maximum performance and flexibility. MirrorStore helps customers save time, money and productivity by providing high data availability and fast recovery from disasters and system failures. Additionally, MirrorStore works in tandem with StorageTek's advanced D-Series™ and B-Series™ (BladeStore) disk subsystems to provide cost-effective tiered storage and a robust disk-based data protection solution consistent with StorageTek's Information Lifecycle Management strategy.</p>

<p>StorageTek MirrorStore is ideally suited for the following applications:</p>

<p>BUSINESS CONTINUITY/DISASTER RECOVERY

MirrorStore offers continuous 24x7 business operations and minimal downtime via local and remote data replication and mirroring, enabling data to be mirrored, replicated or backed-up from one disk system at a primary site to a more cost-effective disk system (i.e. StorageTek BladeStore) at another site across campus, town or the globe. MirrorStore enables synchronous and asynchronous mirroring, innovative delta-based, transaction-aware replication over Fibre Channel or IP networks, and point-in-time snapshot technology with volume rollbacks for both hard and rolling disasters such as data corruptions and viruses. For MirrorStore customers requiring a detailed assessment or improved design of their DR/BC environments, StorageTek offers a complete array of Professional Services to support its customers.</p>

<p>"WINDOWLESS" DISK-TO-DISK BACKUP AND RECOVERY

Enterprises with small or non-existent backup windows are turning more and more to disk-to-disk backup for continuous online backup and recovery. Earlier this year, StorageTek launched its EchoView appliance, an innovative product that performs continuous online back up and very granular transactional level roll-back capability. MirrorStore offers a more conventional SAN-level method of disk-to-disk protection with volume level roll-back capability. Both products deliver centralised, disk-to-disk backup and recovery, shattering the backup window. Tape backup can then be performed from the secondary disk copy without impacting system operations. StorageTek Professional Services help customers implement cost-effective Information Lifecycle Management, and EchoView and MirrorStore strengthen that offering.</p>

<p>CENTRALISED STORAGE MANAGEMENT

MirrorStore provides centralised storage management across heterogeneous environments greatly reducing the storage management complexity and its costs. With its Java based consol, MirrorStore leverages advanced virtualisation technology to provide heterogeneous storage consolidation and highly centralised storage management to reduce costs and management complexity. MirrorStore allows fewer administrators to easily manage more data through centralisation of all storage management policies and procedures, minimising the total cost of ownership of managing storage.</p>

<p>MirrorStore's open systems architecture works seamlessly with existing IT systems to maximise the return on current investments and improve storage resource utilisation to extend the value of enterprises' existing hardware infrastructure.</p>

<p>"Users' growing need for fast, efficient recovery from system failure or downtime is driving the need to deploy 'hot', stand-by storage repositories to store backup data copies online," said Rob Schafer, Program Director at META Group. "As a result, the storage solutions market is increasingly driven by complete BC/DR solutions that weave together hardware, software and services to provide continuous data protection and high data availability."</p>

<p>ABOUT STORAGETEK

StorageTek (NYSE:STK), a $US2 billion worldwide company with headquarters in Louisville, Colo., delivers a broad range of storage solutions that are easy to manage, integrate well with existing infrastructures and allow universal access to data across servers, media types and networks. StorageTek provides practical and safe storage solutions in disk, networking, services, tape and tape automation. For more information, see www.storagetek.com.</p>

<p>###</p>

<p>TRADEMARKS: StorageTek is a registered trademark of Storage Technology Corporation. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of Storage Technology Corporation or other vendors/manufacturers.</p>

<p>MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Bowes

Bowes Communications

+61 (0)2 9387 2332

cbowes@ozemail.com.au</p>