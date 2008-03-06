Nuance Launches PDF Converter Professional 5 Software Family, Accelerates “Better PDF for Business”

<p><i> Best-Selling Alternative to Adobe Acrobat Offers Right Price, Best Features and Remarkable Performance to Help Right-size PDF Investments at an Optimal Time</i></p>

<p><b>SYDNEY, Australia, March 6, 2008</b> — Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of speech and imaging solutions, today unveiled PDF Converter Professional 5, the best selling PDF desktop alternative to Adobe Acrobat for government, corporate, and academic organisations. With the new release Nuance continues to expand on the features, quality and innovation needed to deliver “Better PDF for Business™” at a time when companies are looking to save money on IT solutions.</p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional 5 delivers a robust set of new capabilities and improvements, all designed to simplify and streamline the way people work with PDF. Perhaps more importantly, in this time of economic uncertainty and ever-increasing pressure on IT budgets, PDF Converter Professional is the first product to deliver a no-compromise PDF solution at prices that can save organisations hundreds of thousands of dollars.</p>

<p>This approach is also demonstrated in PDF Converter Professional’s embrace of the emerging XML Paper Specification (XPS) document format. “XPS offers organisations a safe and trusted way to share and archive ‘same as paper’ electronic documents,” said Don Petersen, senior business development manager for Microsoft Corporation. “Through their integration of XPS and PDF, Nuance provides users with a familiar and intuitive way to collaborate and communicate using the two most powerful electronic paper standards.”</p>

<p>In just three years, more than 2 million people have chosen Nuance® PDF products, including the US Attorney’s Office, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Texas Children’s Hospital, Logitech, Alston & Bird and Akerman Senterfitt. In Australia, Nuance's PDF customers include The Salvation Army, Smiths Medical Australasia, Computelec Pty Ltd, ING Administration Pty Ltd, Maroochy Shire Council and CSL Computer Services.</p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional has won over individual users and organisations through a simple formula – deliver all the rich features needed in a PDF desktop application, including some not available in other solutions, at a price that is less than 50% of the alternatives.</p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional 5 and the new Enterprise Edition raise the bar for business-friendly PDF, with significant new features and important enhancements:</p>

<p><b>• E-Mail Conversion and Archive</b> — Users can easily turn individual email messages into PDF, or archive complete folders of email into PDF. File attachments within the email message are automatically embedded in their native format into the PDF. Email that is archived to PDF can save up to 50% in space requirements versus saving them as uncompressed email messages.</p>

<p><b>• Single Desktop for both PDF and XPS Formats</b> — Now users can have a single application for creating, printing and editing both “same as paper” formats, and organisations have a single application to install and manage. Nuance makes it possible for users to convert between both formats.</p>

<p><b>• Document Splitting and Assembly</b> — Users can now automatically split PDF documents that have a large number of pages into a set of smaller PDF files. Users can also (re)assemble multiple PDF files into a single PDF document</p>

<p><b>• Document Compare </b>— Comparing and detecting differences in similar PDF documents is made easy with the new document compare feature – a critical feature for checking PDF files that have been shared with others, and especially for the legal, government and professional services industries.</p>

<p><b>• Distributed Document Collaboration</b> — Now it is possible to distribute a PDF for comment, and then easily merge all sticky-notes and annotations into a master PDF document.</p>

<p><b>• Advanced and Secure Redaction </b>— As concerns for privacy and security increase, so does the need and opportunity to more easily protect content. The new release encapsulates sophisticated redaction and document security features into simple tools that everyone can use.</p>

<p><b>• Expanded Content Management Integration </b>— PDF Converter 5 features expanded integration with the leading document management systems used in the legal, government, healthcare and other industries, including Lexis-Nexis CaseMap, Open Text and others.</p>

<p>“The release of our new line of PDF products comes at a fortuitous time, as companies look for new ways to improve operational efficiencies and reduce IT spending,” said Bob Anderson, regional director – Asia Pacific, in the Imaging division at Nuance. “Our ‘Better PDF for Business’ product line and strategy is accelerating on every measure, but most importantly in customer adoption. We provide businesses and customers with an ideal option, a way to leverage PDF on more desktops to improve worker productivity, and a way to save money over alternatives.”</p>

<p><b>Availability and Pricing</b></p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional 5, PDF Converter Professional 5 Enterprise Edition, PDF Converter 5 and PDF Create 5 are available immediately through Nuance and its global network of resale partners.</p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional 5: RRP $195 (incl. GST)</p>

<p>PDF Converter Professional 5 Enterprise Edition: RRP $269.95 (incl. GST)</p>

<p>PDF Converter 5: RRP $69.95 (incl. GST)</p>

<p>PDF Create 5: RRP $69.95 (incl. GST)</p>

<p>For additional information on all products, features, pricing and volume licensing programs, please visit http://www.nuance.com/au or call 1300 550 716.</p>

<p><b>Nuance Communications, Inc.</b></p>

<p>Nuance (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. Every day, millions of users and thousands of businesses experience Nuance’s proven applications and professional services. For more information, please visit http://www.nuance.com/au</p>

<p>Trademark reference: Nuance, the Nuance logo and Better PDF for Business are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Adobe and Acrobat are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names or product names referenced herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.</p>

<p># # #</p>

<p>The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with market trends, competitive factors, and other risks identified in Nuance’s SEC filings. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.</p>

<p><b>Media Contact:</b></p>

<p>Polly Johnson</p>

<p>Kinetics Pty Ltd</p>

<p>Ph: 02 9212 3848</p>

<p>Email: polly@kinetics.com.au</p>