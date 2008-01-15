What Microsoft could have said about the strange Xbox signal

After 37 days, Microsoft finally issued a statement in response to the strong radio apparently generated by its Xbox 360 game console that was noticed by Morrisville State College's IT group. The 43-word statement read: "Any number of scenarios could account for wireless LAN disruptions in a college dorm environment where several electronic devices operate in close proximity. Xbox 360 complies with all applicable FCC regulations and we have not received reports that would indicate such a problem." Here's our top 10 of other things Microsoft could say about the strange Xbox Wi-Fi signal.

Try rebooting. Try updating the drivers. It's the fault of software developers....outside of Microsoft. Submit a request for change and we'll consider it for the next version of Windows. Kids. What can you do? That's what you get with open source software. Even though we didn't use any. Did you bother to check the Apple Mac computers on the network? The college is barely 60 miles from the former Griffis Air Base in Rome, NY, run by the same organization that runs the top secret Groom Air Base in...Area 51. Draw your own conclusions. We'll deny we said this, but the college IT department is staffed by idiots who don't know how to run a wireless LAN. We have concluded the problem is caused by spells cast by Lord Voldemort, but of course the Ministry of Magic will deny this.