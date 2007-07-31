Global CRM Leader StayinFront Announces Details of Latest Version

<p>-Highly Configurable, StayinFront CRM 10’s Unique Layered Architecture Combined with the Latest Microsoft .NET Framework-Based Technology Allows a Business Model to be Created Once and Deployed Across Multiple Platforms in the Enterprise -</p>

<p>StayinFront, Inc., a global provider of enterprise-wide customer relationship management (CRM) applications, decision support tools, data services, sample inventory management solutions and eBusiness systems, today announced details of its flagship product’s newest version, StayinFront CRM 10.</p>

<p>More than 150 companies, in more than 20 countries using 12 languages, currently actively deploy StayinFront CRM. Backed by a highly experienced support organisation, StayinFront CRM has earned high marks from customers in the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and financial services industries.</p>

<p>StayinFront CRM 10 builds upon the long-standing global success of StayinFront CRM, providing an enterprise wide, regional or business unit-level solution that can be configured to meet industry-specific requirements without compromising future upgrades. StayinFront CRM 10 enables organisations to create the business model and application logic once and gain the flexibility to deploy the solution across multiple platforms, including LANs, WANs, Tablet PCs, and mobile devices. StayinFront’s advanced data replication and remote management technology means users – such as sales representatives traveling in their territories - can work with data even when they are not connected to a network.</p>

<p>New to StayinFront CRM 10 is an updated user interface that is easy-to-learn, user customisable, and quick-to-navigate. It has a fresh, contemporary appearance that makes the already intuitive application, which requires minimal training, easier-to-adopt. Optimised to make best use of device screens, StayinFront CRM 10 also ensures that important tasks can be performed with a minimum of keystrokes, pen swipes or mouse clicks.</p>

<p>A .NET framework-based application, StayinFront CRM 10 runs as a managed application using Microsoft’s Common Language Runtime (CLR), which provides better resource management, more administration and deployment options, and enhanced security. Additionally, Visual Basic.NET is built into StayinFront CRM 10 for executing business application logic, providing access to the Microsoft Solutions Framework for extensibility and integration and is well known among IT professionals.</p>

<p>StayinFront CRM 10 is also a “Smart Client” application, providing the benefits of a web application while still providing the look and feel of a desktop application. StayinFront CRM 10 is easily deployed across a WAN or the Internet using the “ClickOnce” deployment mechanism, a Microsoft technology.</p>

<p>Consistent with earlier versions of StayinFront CRM, Version 10 includes support for a wide variety of features, such as established workflow capabilities that parallel the manner in which the organisation already works instead of imposing new business processes where none are needed.</p>

<p>"StayinFront CRM, with its strong interoperable Web Services, takes full advantage of Microsoft's Smart Client application,” said Thom Robbins, director of .NET Platform Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Together the two provide a powerful technology to increase the functionality and value of StayinFront's CRM application."</p>

<p>Tony Bullen, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for StayinFront, stated, “StayinFront CRM 10 represents the culmination of new functionality based on customer feedback coupled with the latest proven technologies. We believe this latest version of StayinFront CRM represents the future of CRM – a highly configurable solution that can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of any industry, using familiar Microsoft .NET technology that is supported among most IT departments.”</p>

<p>Gartner Research Vice President, William Clark, said. “The proliferation of mobile devices and smart devices has necessitated that organisations take a multi-channel approach for business-applications that relies on re-use of intelligent clients, rather than in re-coding projects that require them to hire IT specialists or contract professional organisations."</p>

<p>StayinFront CRM 10 is available now. Additional information can be accessed at stayinfront.com</p>

<p>About StayinFront CRM

Designed to provide a single technology platform that manages and integrates all aspects of customer interaction, including sales, marketing, and customer support, StayinFront CRM is an enterprise-wide “exact fit” solution. Rapidly configured to meet the specific needs of each client, StayinFront CRM’s unique product architecture can integrate into existing business processes without costly and time-consuming programming and development.

StayinFront CRM can be delivered as a hosted application or installed on a corporate network. StayinFront CRM also supports a wide variety of mobile devices, such as Tablet PCs, laptops and Pocket PCs, to ensure seamless productivity support for field forces.</p>

<p>About StayinFront, Inc.

StayinFront, Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise-wide customer relationship management (CRM) applications, decision support tools, data services, sample inventory management solutions and eBusiness systems. StayinFront offers rapidly configured and implemented solutions and services to manage and integrate all points of customer interaction including sales, marketing and customer support. The Company has been chosen globally as a strategic CRM partner by many of the world’s top life sciences, consumer goods, financial services and business-to-business companies, and StayinFront solutions have been implemented in over 20 countries in 12 languages.</p>

<p>StayinFront’s flexible product architecture, object-oriented data modeling and range of deployment options provide an “exact fit” solution to help drive business processes, better manage the administrative functions of the system and lower ongoing costs of ownership.

StayinFront’s core products are developed and supported by StayinFront’s Telarc-certified (ISO 9001:2000) Technology Group using the StayinFront Quality System. This ensures StayinFront’s compliance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and GAMP 4 (Good Automated Manufacturing Practice Guide for Validation of Automated Systems, ISPE, 2001) standards for its entire core product development lifecycle.</p>

<p>StayinFront also offers a range of support services including, StayinFront Data Quality Services, to improve, standardise, augment and further leverage the informational assets contained in proprietary databases.</p>

<p>Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Illinois, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. The Company can be contacted via the Web at www.stayinfront.com.</p>

