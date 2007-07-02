Fujitsu LifeBook T4220 – The Superior Full-Featured Convertible Tablet PC for All Your Needs

<p>Be part of Fujitsu’s tablet PC revolution and stay true to your mobile lifestyle with no compromise on elegance and reliability. The LifeBook T4220 promises power and durability as well as a new platform to better serve your needs and enhance your productivity.</p>

<p>Sydney, Australia, July 02 2007 – Fujitsu PC Australia today proudly unveils the LifeBook T4220 – a 12.1-inch full-featured convertible tablet PC - aimed at mobile professionals, students and workers in vertical industries like healthcare. The successor to the LifeBook T4215 strives to achieve much more with less and at the best price.</p>

<p>Weighing less than 2 kilograms, this powerhouse caters to the rising demand for faster processing clout. Running on the new Intel platform, the LifeBook T4220 provides greater and a more seamless performance. Its sensational bi-directional hinge is a convenient tool for executives like insurance agents or students, who constantly need to make presentations or draw up documents. Having innovated this concept with the LifeBook T4215, its descendant, the LifeBook T4220 is ready to trail blaze the way again with a screen that can swing both ways. All you have to do each time you need to share data with a potential client, classmate or teacher, is to just swivel your screen in the direction they’re seated. No more hassle of re-arranging seating positions or twisting your torso for better clarity and visuals.</p>

<p>This traditionally-sized tablet PC also comes equipped with a hot swappable modular bay, giving you the option of either shaving off weight or adding in a second battery for longer battery life. Such flexibility is perfect for users who’re always out and about and who won’t have the time or outlet to recharge the batteries on the tablet PC. It also means carrying around the LifeBook T4220 won’t be a tedious and back breaking process.</p>

<p>Another outstanding feature of this device is its security buttons. Understanding that mobile professionals like yourselves crave the need for privacy and secrecy when it comes to work information or client database, built-in safety measures like BIOS Lock, Hard Disk Lock, LifeBook Lock, Smartcard Support and Anti-Theft Lock slot bar prying eyes from any confidential information. And with one swipe of your finger, you have instant access to your data, thanks to the Fingerprint Recognition Technology.</p>

<p>For those careless moments when you drop or knock your tablet PC against a wall, or even in times of excessive vibration, fret not about losing important data or damaging your LifeBook T4220 as it comes with a 3-axis shock sensor that will greatly diminish the possibility of damage to the hard disk and content. How does it work? Well, once it detects imminent force, the read-write head is safely parked, hence eliminating the chance of it impacting the spinning hard disk plate. Definitely a reason to cheer about!</p>

<p>“Fujitsu’s range of tablet PCs has been much lauded for its performance, mobility and control. Our range has been widely used and accepted within the region, especially by consumers in the education and healthcare sector. By introducing the LifeBook T4220 to the market, we reaffirm our stand in producing practical and dependable products that meet the needs of our consumers. In other words, our products can handle just about anything!” says Mr David Niu, Product Manager, Fujitsu PC Australia.</p>

<p>Warranty and Pricing Summary

Manufacturer: Fujitsu PC

Model: LifeBook T4220

Recommended Retail Price: A$2999

Website: www.lifebook.com.au

Tel: 1800 288 283

Standard Warranty - 2 year National Wide Pick Up and Return warranty. Parts and labour inclusive.</p>

<p>T4220 Recommended Configurations</p>

<p>Platform</p>

<p>Intel® Centrino™ Core 2 Duo Mobile Technology

- Intel® Core 2 Duo T7300 (2GHz, 4MB L2 cache, 800MHz)

- Intel® PRO/Wireless 4965AGN/3945BG wireless connection

- Intel® GM965 Express Chipset</p>

<p>Operating System</p>

<p>Genuine Windows VistaTM Business</p>

<p>Display</p>

<p>12.1-inch XGA TFT, 1024 x 768 pixels, transmissive with active digitizer</p>

<p>Modular Bay Device</p>

<p>Dual Layer Super Multi Writer7</p>

<p>Memory</p>

<p>2GB (1GB x2) DDR2 667MHz</p>

<p>Hard Disk</p>

<p>120GB</p>

<p>Bluetooth®</p>

<p>v2.0 + EDR (Enhanced Data Rate)</p>

<p>Weight</p>

<p>Approx. 1.98kg (w/ weight saver option)</p>

<p>Specifications</p>

<p>Maximum</p>

<p>Memory Supported12</p>

<p>4GB DDR2 667MHz, Dual Channel support</p>

<p>Hard Disk Drive</p>

<p>SATA-150 5400rpm, S.M.A.R.T support, Two Partitions - 50/5011 protected by Fujitsu 3D Shock Sensor1</p>

<p>Graphics</p>

<p>Integrated Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator X3100 with Intel® Clear Video Technology13 and DVMT8 4.0 delivers low-power, high-performance 2D/3D graphics with Shader Model 3.0, video and display capabilities at a max. shared memory of 384MB</p>

<p>High Definition (HD) Audio</p>

<p>RealTek ALC262 HD audio codec with Dual Built-in Stereo Speakers

HD Audio-in: external Mic-in, Dual Built-in Stereo Microphone

HD Audio-out: Headphone-out</p>

<p>Communication</p>

<p>Bluetooth® v2.0+EDR, 56K V.922, Infrared IrDA 1.1 4Mbps3, Global Modem MDC1.5, 1000/100/10Mbps4 Gigabit Ethernet and Intel® PRO/Wireless 4965AGN/3945BG network connection with Dual Antenna. Separate ON/OFF switch for wireless network connection.</p>

<p>User Interface</p>

<p>Spill-resistant keyboard10: 84-key, 19mm key pitch, 2.7mm key stroke

Intelligent Touch Pad with configurable vertical and horizontal scroll functions

Fingerprint Sensor with vertical scroll functions</p>

<p>Card Slots</p>

<p>PC Card Type II

Secured Digital / Memory Stick®</p>

<p>Connector Interface</p>

<p>USB 2.0 x 3, VGA (external display), RJ45 (LAN), RJ11 (modem), HDA-in, HDA-out,

Power Adapter DC-in, Port Replicator Interface</p>

<p>Quick Launch Panel</p>

<p>Tablet PC buttons and 2 Programmable Application Launch Buttons</p>

<p>Security6</p>

<p>BIOS Lock, 2-password Hard Disk Lock, LifeBook Lock, Anti-theft Lock Slot, Dedicated Smartcard5 slot, Fingerprint Sensor, Trusted Platform Module</p>

<p>Dimensions</p>

<p>295mm (W) x 244mm (D) x 36.5-37.5mm (H)</p>

<p>Bundled Accessories</p>

<p>AC Adapter</p>

<p>Input AC 100~240V, Output DC 19V 80W</p>

<p>Bundled Software</p>

<p>Microsoft Experience Pack for Tablet PC, Softex Omnipass, CyberLink PowerDVD™, CyberLink PowerProducer™, Roxio Easy Media Creator, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Fujitsu UpdateNavi16, Fujitsu 3D Shock Sensor Utility, Fujitsu Power Saving Utility, Fujitsu Hardware Diagnostic Tool, Fujitsu Display Manager, Sun Microsystems Java Runtime</p>

<p>Software on CD</p>

<p>1 year Full Licensed Norman Virus Control with Sandbox Technology and Norman Personal Firewall, Acronis True Image</p>

<p>Optional</p>

<p>Port Replicator</p>

<p>Connector Interface:

USB 2.0 x 4, Line Out, DVI-D, VGA (external display), RJ45 (LAN), Power Adapter DC-in</p>

<p>Modular Bay Options</p>

<p>Replaceable with

- Bay Battery, 6cell Li-ion 3800mAh

- Dual Layer DVD Super Multi writer7

- 2nd HDD Fitting Kit (w/o SATA HDD) 9

- DVD/CD-RW Combo drive

- Weight Saver</p>

<p>Floppy Disk Drive</p>

<p>External USB 1.44MB FDD</p>

<p>Mouse</p>

<p>USB Optical Black Mouse (Retractable)</p>

<p>Fujitsu PC Asia Pacific is the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters for PC business of Fujitsu Limited, Japan. Its responsibilities include the marketing and sales of a wide range of personal computers for the corporate and end-user markets in the Asia Pacific.</p>

<p>Fujitsu PC Asia Pacific pledges “Built-in Confidence” for every product under its brand name to reassure users of product and service excellence. From high performance components to stringent quality control and professional after-sales service, Fujitsu stands for reliability and satisfaction.</p>

<p>Fujitsu is a leading provider of customer-focused IT and communications solutions for the global marketplace. Pace-setting technologies, highly reliable computing and telecommunications platforms, and a worldwide corps of systems and services experts uniquely position Fujitsu to deliver comprehensive solutions that open up infinite possibilities for its customers’ success. Fujitsu also makes every effort to ensure that our products are manufactured in a bid to promote environment conservation and protection. Headquartered in Tokyo, Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of about 4.8 trillion yen (US$40.6 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2006. See www.fujitsu.com for further information.</p>

